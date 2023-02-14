The rundown on Lexington's 2045 Comprehensive Plan
Imagine Lexington , a department within Lexington Fayette Urban County Government’s (LFUCG) Division of Planning, is hosting a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 16 to discuss its proposed 2045 Comprehension Plan.
Here’s what the plan proposes
Support neighborhoods
Boost affordability and sustainability across housing developments
Locate redevelopment opportunities in respect to surrounding neighborhoods
Expand environmental regulations
Track and reduce LFUCG’s carbon footprint
Implement sustainable-focused policies
Incentivize climate-friendly practices
Create job growth
Bolster opportunities for the agricultural industry, including local food production and agritourism
Encourage entrepreneurship and small business growth through incubator programs and networking
Tackle socio-economic issues that prevent residents from accessing good jobs
Make Lexington more desirable
Improve transportation access and walkability
Preserve historical sites
Review recently updated parking policies
Want to attend? The hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 200 East Main St. Can’t make it? Read through the entire 2045 Comprehensive Plan .
