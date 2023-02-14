Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
6AM City

The rundown on Lexington's 2045 Comprehensive Plan

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3iw0_0knPiwkx00

The future is bright for you, Lexington. | Photo by @femibranded

Imagine Lexington , a department within Lexington Fayette Urban County Government’s (LFUCG) Division of Planning, is hosting a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 16 to discuss its proposed 2045 Comprehension Plan.

Here’s what the plan proposes

Support neighborhoods

  • Boost affordability and sustainability across housing developments
  • Locate redevelopment opportunities in respect to surrounding neighborhoods
Expand environmental regulations
  • Track and reduce LFUCG’s carbon footprint
  • Implement sustainable-focused policies
  • Incentivize climate-friendly practices
Create job growth
  • Bolster opportunities for the agricultural industry, including local food production and agritourism
  • Encourage entrepreneurship and small business growth through incubator programs and networking
  • Tackle socio-economic issues that prevent residents from accessing good jobs
Make Lexington more desirable
  • Improve transportation access and walkability
  • Preserve historical sites
  • Review recently updated parking policies
Want to attend? The hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 200 East Main St. Can’t make it? Read through the entire 2045 Comprehensive Plan .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lexington, KY newsLocal Lexington, KY
Free art galleries in Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY19 hours ago
How much of your day can you spend on a bike in Lexington?
Lexington, KY19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy