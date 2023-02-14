Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bill to ban kratom tabled at state Capitol

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDlSj_0knPi1y900

At the state Capitol, a bill to ban an unregulated herb that some say is deadly is being tabled for now.

Kratom is sold as capsules, powder, and liquid in gas stations and smoke shops across Georgia.

Some say the herb has helped ease their pain and anxiety.

Others blame kratom for contributing to the deaths of their family members.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

State legislators say they will revise the bill for future consideration.

Back in October, Channel 2 Action News talked to a family from metro Atlanta whose 23-year-old son died after using kratom.

Ethan Pope’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of OPMS Black Liquid Kratom.

Ethan died after taking the popular, but controversial, herbal supplement.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This should’ve never happened. Ethan should be here today with his family not in a decorative box on our bookshelf,” Ethan’s mother, Dana Pope, said.

The attorneys who filed this lawsuit told Channel 2 Action News it’s the first of its kind here in Georgia.

The lawsuit is still under litigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Bill that could let Buckhead split from Atlanta advances to full Senate
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms finishes White House position, returning ‘home to Atlanta’
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy