bigcountryhomepage.com

Estimated 300,000 Oklahomans to lose Medicaid coverage By SEAN MURPHY, Associated Press, 13 days ago

By SEAN MURPHY, Associated Press, 13 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nearly one-quarter of Oklahomans receiving health care through Medicaid, about 300,000 people, will no longer be eligible by the end of ...