Investigation leads to discovery of body in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in the northern part of the county on Tuesday.

According to a social media post from the agency, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division found a body in “a mountainous area in the northern region of Claiborne County.”

The body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center where an autopsy will be performed and identification will be made.

The sheriff’s office said the discovery was the result of an active and ongoing investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

