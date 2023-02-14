Open in App
Claiborne County, TN
WATE

Investigation leads to discovery of body in Claiborne County

By Octavia Johnson,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joqef_0knPgOXh00

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in the northern part of the county on Tuesday.

According to a social media post from the agency, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division found a body in “a mountainous area in the northern region of Claiborne County.”

Knox County deputy saves woman in house fire

The body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center where an autopsy will be performed and identification will be made.

This is a developing story.

The sheriff’s office said the discovery was the result of an active and ongoing investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

