Denver activates rec center as overnight shelter during storm

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Department of Housing Stability has announced the Rude Recreation Center will be available as an overnight shelter for those in need during the upcoming storm.

The center will open its doors as a place for those experiencing homelessness and others in need of shelter from the snowstorm expected to move in Tuesday night. The shelter will remain open through Thursday night, the city said.

Those in need of shelter should check the city’s “front door” access points where they can be transported to available shelter facilities.

“On Wednesday, Feb. 15, all currently operating Denver Recreation Centers and Denver Public Libraries will be available during regular operating hours for anyone who needs a place to get warm during the day. An area in each recreation center will be staffed, with access to drinking water, restrooms, and a place to sit,” the city said in a statement.

Rude Recreation Center located at 2855 W. Holden Place will close from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. during the time it is being converted to an overnight shelter.

