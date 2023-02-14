Sheriff: 9mm handgun recovered from Beauregard student at school

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified another school system. It’s been updated to reflect the gun was allegedly located at a Beauregard school.

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Beauregard student is in the custody of the Lee County Juvenile Detention Facility after investigators say he brought a 9mm handgun to school.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says Monday morning, February 13, school resource officers obtained information a student was armed at the school. The student was contacted by deputies, and Sheriff Jones says a firearm was recovered from the student without further incident.

Sheriff Jones says the case remains under investigation.



