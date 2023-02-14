Open in App
Lee County, AL
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 9mm handgun recovered from Beauregard student at school

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFIaV_0knPfgGs00

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified another school system. It’s been updated to reflect the gun was allegedly located at a Beauregard school.

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Beauregard student is in the custody of the Lee County Juvenile Detention Facility after investigators say he brought a 9mm handgun to school.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says Monday morning, February 13, school resource officers obtained information a student was armed at the school. The student was contacted by deputies, and Sheriff Jones says a firearm was recovered from the student without further incident.

Sheriff Jones says the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lee County, AL newsLocal Lee County, AL
East Alabama first responders prepped for catastrophic train derailment
Opelika, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tuskegee man sentenced to over eight years in prison on gun and drug offenses
Tuskegee, AL20 hours ago
Opelika Police Department releases 2022 annual report
Opelika, AL1 day ago
Five Columbus councilors confirm discussions about Police Chief Freddie Blackmon’s job performance
Columbus, GA14 hours ago
LaGrange police search for man wanted in Jameson Inn shooting
Lagrange, GA3 days ago
UPDATE: Victim identified in homicide investigation in Midtown Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
CPD: Homicide investigation underway after shooting near 35th St. and 5th Ave.
Columbus, GA9 hours ago
Georgia DNR says two juveniles were injured, one seriously, in jet ski crash on Lake Oliver
Columbus, GA20 hours ago
“We need to exercise what her name meant”: Celebrating the life of Amore Wiggins
Opelika, AL18 hours ago
CPD make arrests in shooting that left 9 injured at Shell Gas Station on Warm Springs Road
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Eufaula police search for man wanted on attempted murder charge
Eufaula, AL4 days ago
44-year-old man succumbs to injuries from LaGrange house fire
Lagrange, GA4 days ago
Auburn teen faces Terrorist Threat charge in alleged social media posts
Auburn, AL5 days ago
Peach Little League concerned for park safety following Feb. 19 Lakebottom shooting
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Opelika Heart Center’s Mobile Cardiology Clinic driving out heart disease
Opelika, AL13 hours ago
Columbus: Local elementary school hosts black history production, ‘School Daze: A Walk Through the 80s’
Columbus, GA19 hours ago
Shaw High School teacher wins OCAAT
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Columbus Police Department presents International Walk to School Day Award to local school
Columbus, GA5 days ago
Local attorneys sworn-in as Recorder’s Court judges in Columbus
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Local students partner with House of Heroes to lend helping hand
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Wynnton Arts Academy wins ‘Walk to School Day’ award
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Fort Benning soldiers rally around Peach Little League, cleaning up Lakebottom
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Local church celebrates 5th annual Otis Sistrunk Day
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Carver, Hardaway Girls advance to GHSA Elite Eight
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Auburn hairstylists spotlight the history of Black hair with Crown Act
Auburn, AL4 days ago
Columbus honors Thomas “Blind Tom” Wiggins
Columbus, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy