Sheriff: 9mm handgun recovered from Beauregard student at school

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified another school system. It’s been updated to reflect the gun was allegedly located at a Beauregard school.
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Beauregard student is in the custody of the Lee County Juvenile Detention Facility after investigators say he brought a 9mm handgun to school.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says Monday morning, February 13, school resource officers obtained information a student was armed at the school. The student was contacted by deputies, and Sheriff Jones says a firearm was recovered from the student without further incident.
Sheriff Jones says the case remains under investigation. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
