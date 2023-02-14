J.K. Rowling says that people who claim that she 'ruined' her 'legacy' with transphobic comments have misunderstood her 'profoundly'

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling said that she "never set out to upset anyone."

Rowling has been the subject of controversy in recent years after espousing transphobic viewpoints.

The author said that those who claim she has "ruined" her "legacy" have misunderstood her.

The author of the Harry Potter novels has become known in recent years for making transphobic comments online, and is speaking about the controversy in a new podcast series titled "The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling."

In a trailer for the show, Rowling said that she "never set out to upset anyone" but had different thoughts regarding her legacy than some fans.

"What has interested me over the last 10 years, certainly in the last few years, the last two, three years, particularly on social media... 'You've ruined your legacy. Oh, you could have been beloved forever, but you chose to say this,'" Rowling said, "And I think, 'You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly.'"

The podcast is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper, who left the Westboro Baptist Church at age 26. It's published by former New York Times op-ed writer and editor Bari Weiss' media company, The Free Press.

Controversy around Rowling came to a head in 2020 following an essay that the author published defending transphobic comments she had made in the past. Some of Rowling's claims, like there being an "explosion in young women wishing to transition," aren't supported by evidence, as Insider previously reported.

The author's reputation has bled into Harry Potter-associated properties that Rowling herself isn't involved in. "Hogwarts Legacy," the open-world video game released on February 10 that takes place in the Harry Potter universe, has sustained backlash since it was first announced in September 2020.

The podcast, according to a post from Phelps-Roper published on The Free Press , includes interviews with Rowling and others on "all sides of this conflict." It premieres on February 21.