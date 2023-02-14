Open in App
East Lansing, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Michigan lawmakers respond to mass shooting at Michigan State

By Elle Meyers,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wU5yk_0knPdcoO00

How do we stop this? And where do we go from here? Those are the questions FOX 47 asked our local politicians in the wake of the latest mass shooting, this time right here at home in mid-Michigan.

Michigan State University students were forced to shelter in place Monday night after a gunman came to campus killing three students and critically injuring five others.

The governor, representatives from the federal government and local politicians were calling for action as we surpass 65 mass shootings in 2023 alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive .

“In the past, we've had bills and policies and budget items that have been discussed to help address and decrease the impact of gun violence in our state. And those things have gone unheard in the halls of the Legislature, and we intend to change that," said Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks.

Brinks announced plans to introduce what she calls common-sense gun legislation.

“We are prepared to get the job done," she said.

Jackson Republican State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz says her focus is on prevention.

“You can have all the laws you want, and you can have gun-free zones, but the people who do this are not following the law," she said. "So more laws won't necessarily prevent something like this from happening."

Instead she said, "I think working on the preventive mental health issues is a big part. We really need to to get to people early to help them, and more services are needed in that area.”

Democrats said Tuesday that after years of inaction in the legislature, they intend to push for stronger gun control laws.

“We intend to bring up legislation to address those, whether it's mass shootings, homicides or suicide," said Brinks. "We know there is not one bill or one policy that can make all of that go away overnight, but we do know that there is a culture of violence that we can make a direct impact on.”

