Tooele County, UT
FOX 13 News

Teen who drowned after falling through reservoir ice identified

By Jeff Tavss,

13 days ago
The identity of the teenager who fell through the ice and drowned in Tooele County on Monday has been identified.

Officials said 14-year-old Jayden Davis was the boy who died after falling into the Settlement Canyon Reservoir. Following a search late into the night, Davis' body was recovered after midnight Tuesday.

Body camera video below shows officials attempting to pull a member of the rescue team out of the water

Rescue Video

Davis was with two other teens on the reservoir ice at around 7 a.m. when he and an 18-year-old fell in. The older boy was able to get out of the water, while the other teen alerted police.

During attempts to locate Davis, a police officer and two firefighters also fell through the ice. All the men were rescued, while video shows how officials jumped into action to save one of the police officers.

In an emotional statement with tears in his eyes, Chris Sloan, Davis' grandfather, thanked everyone who attempted to rescue his grandson, saying they did an "amazing job."

"We're devastated at the loss of Jayden, he was a special kid," said Sloan. "Of course, all grandparents say 'he was a special kid,' but as we've learned over the last 12 to 24 hours, we're not the only ones who thought so."

Sloan said the family was made aware of the search efforts as they were happening, adding that officials made them as comfortable as possible considering the circumstances.

"I can't thank them enough for their diligence and the amazing job they did to bring our Jayden back to us."

