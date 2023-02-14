Officials: 2 in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that critically injured two occupants in a suspect’s car in Wilsonville on Tuesday.

No authorities were injured in the shooting, according to CCSO.

The shooting took place near the intersection of SW Wilsonville Rd and SW Town Center Lp E around 12:30 p.m. officials say. According to CCSO, the exchange of gunfire took place after officers stopped a stolen vehicle.

Both individuals in the stolen vehicle were struck by gunshots, officials say. They were both taken to a local hospital and are in critical condition.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Wilsonville on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. (KOIN)

A woman who witnesses the incident said she saw police chasing the vehicle just minutes before the shooting.

“I don’t know who was shooting all I know is there was at least 12 shots fired,” she said.

Another witness says she heard six shots go off during the incident.

“I was like ‘oh my goodness.’ I pulled out my phone and started recording. About a minute into my video, the second round of six shots go off,” the witness said. “I didn’t see anybody get hit but I did see two people in the car getting pulled out and they were both pretty injured.”

Almost every window in the suspect’s car was shattered, with more than 15 bullet holes in the windshield.

The Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video of the incident to contact the CCSO’s Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form via the link above.

This is a developing story. A KOIN 6 News crew is at the scene working to learn more.

