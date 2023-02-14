Open in App
Chesapeake, VA
WTKR News 3

15 couples tie the knot on Valentine's Day in mass wedding at Chesapeake bar

By Gabriel Thomas,

13 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A bar in Chesapeake opened its doors on Valentine's Day for 15 couples to say, "I Do."

Love was in the air at the Eagles Nest Rockin' Country Bar, as couples from near and far gathered to tie the knot in a mass wedding.

Julie and Jay Turner were one of the couples who participated. They planned to have a big wedding, but getting married at the bar, for free, surrounded by friends and family, was a better idea.

"He is just a wonderful man, and you know he just is always there for me you know on our grumpy days on our happy days no matter what he's my best friend," said Julie.

The bar provided couples with a live DJ, games, and even a photo booth to capture those memories for a lifetime.

I am so grateful, and I am so humbled that they actually cared enough about each and every one of us to be able to dedicate this time to give us this special day." said Julie.

Even Julie's two daughters were there to see their mom marry her forever sweetheart. Her oldest daughter, Sierra Conklin, said her stepfather is a blessing.

"We're just happy that she found Jay she found him later on but we're glad that she found him and he makes her so happy," said Conklin.

Not only did Julie get a free wedding, but she also got a free dress from Ava Clara, a local bridal shop.

"She gets to keep the dress after we leave here, we're going to go to regent university and take pictures," said Conklin.

Julie said she is thankful to the Eagles Nest for making her wedding day one to remember.

"When I put on my dress, I was like oh my gosh this is for real I'm actually getting married today and I'm marrying my best friend," said Julie.

