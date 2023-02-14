Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

Oriental Theatre placed on National Register of Historic Places

By Jacie Griffith,

13 days ago
The Oriental Theatre, a staple of the East Side, has officially been a part of the National Register of Historic Places since Feb. 1.

Around this time last year, Oriental Theatre was added to the State Historic Registry.

Oriental Theatre has been an iconic destination on Milwaukee's East Side for nearly 100 years.

The Oriental Theatre is a great place to visit if you'd like to watch a movie, attend the Rocky Horror Picture Show, or even just admire the gorgeous architecture and intricate design.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Jonathan Jackson and the hard working staff at Milwaukee Film who assumed control of the Oriental Theatre in 2018 and have worked tirelessly since then to improve the building and receive this designation, all while keeping its historic charm intact," Alderman Jonathan Brostoff stated in a press release. "If you haven't been to the Oriental lately, I would encourage you to stop by and enjoy this historic destination!"

