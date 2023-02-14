Child dies after being hit by bus near Wayne middle school

A child was killed after being hit by a bus near a middle school in Wayne on Tuesday, authorities say.

The crash happened near Franklin Middle School in the area of Annapolis Street and Howe Road. The Wayne Police Department says the child was a student at the school. The child's age and identity have not yet been released.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information can contact the Wayne Police Department 734-721-1414.