Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Allegedly Threatened Wife Mackenzie Before Arrest: ‘You’re Gonna Regret That’

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards allegedly threatened his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, before ​his arrest, In Touch can confirm.

Police officers in Hamilton County, Tennessee, claimed that Ryan, 35, made the threats against Mackenzie, 26, during a disturbing phone call before his arrest, according to an arrest affidavit ​obtained by In Touch.

Mackenzie told authorities that she and her husband have a “history of domestic violence issues,” according to the legal document.

The former MTV personality recorded a phone call she had with Ryan, with the officer explaining in the paperwork that they included the “most threatening” portion of the conversation.

“You better f–king lie to the dudes who come and ask you, they’re gonna come and ask you at work,” Ryan said during the conversation with Mackenzie. “I’ll take the f–king ass whooping.”

After she asked Ryan “who’s coming to my work,” he replied, “​​The people in the club I f–king joined Friday. You know it’s a big no no to be married and have your wife disrespect you in that kind of way but I said I’d take the ass whooping because I didn’t want the outcome to be [unintelligible] for you, and that ain’t fair.”

Ryan continued, “If you don’t tell me the truth right now, God you’re gonna f–king regret that.”

Mackenzie then told Ryan that she no longer wanted to be with him. “Yeah I hear you, but you… look… I guess you didn’t hear me,” the former 16 & Pregnant star replied. “What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

According to the paperwork, Mackenzie “interpreted this as a legitimate threat on her life.”

The alleged conversation took place two days before Ryan was arrested and charged with violating a protective order after he publicly accused Mackenzie of cheating on him on February 10, In Touch previously confirmed.

On February 9, he was served with an order of protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and was ordered to immediately leave a residence near Harrison Bay State Park. That same day, Ryan claimed that his wife was “[sleeping] with anything that looks at [her]” via Instagram.

In addition to accusing Mackenzie of being unfaithful, Ryan posted a revealing photo of her wearing only a leather jacket with nothing else underneath. Following his posts, Mackenzie reported Ryan’s social media harassment to authorities. Additionally, she told the authorities that her husband violated the protective order by contacting her father, Bob Standifer.

Hamilton County Sheriff

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on Thursday advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release following Ryan’s arrest. “During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

After Ryan was taken into custody at his place of employment, Bobcat of Chatanooga, he was discovered to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Ryan and Mackenzie met at a gym in Chattanooga, Tennessee and went on to tie the knot in 2017. They are the parents to son Jagger and daughter Stella. Additionally, Ryan shares son Bentley with his ex, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie has one son, Hudson, with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.