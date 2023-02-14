Love Is in the Air! How the Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrated Valentine’s Day This Year

Love is in the air! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023 in style.

Kylie shared a series of photos playfully hugging and kissing her BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, writing in the caption, “Forever valentine.” The cosmetics mogul then posted Instagram Stories showing gifts her mom, Kris Jenner, had delivered for her grandchildren, Stormi and Aire, including teddy bears and candy, along with luxury bag containing a pricey goodie for Kylie.

While it’s clear the reality stars had a blast, the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner women are single this year! Kylie and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, who share children Stormi and Aire, are on the outs; Kendall Jenner and her most recent longtime boyfriend, Devin Booker, have called it quits; Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who share daughter True and a newborn son, are just coparents and Kim is seemingly flying solo following her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson.

With little being known about Rob Kardashian‘s romantic life, that leaves Kris and boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker as the only public couples in the reality TV bunch.

Even if Kylie is back in the dating pool after years with the “Goosebumps” rapper, she has the never-ending support of her other single parent sisters Khloé and Kim! The cosmetics mogul is “bonding” with the Good American cofounder and the Skims designer, a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“Kylie has been leaning on Kim and Khloé a lot lately. They’re all single and raising kids. Finding a good partner isn’t easy, which they’ve all bonded over,” the insider added.

According to the source, “Kim and Khloé are the first ones to tell Kylie to keep Travis close, even if the relationship is pretty much over.”

Of course, this is hardly the first time Kylie and Travis have put the pause on their romance. In fact, in October 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to social media to clarify the nature of the pair’s relationship.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️” she wrote at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Even when they aren’t smooching, Kylie and Travis are relationship goals!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Valentine’s Day celebration this year.