Peeps-Flavored Pepsi Returns to Stores

Two years after Peeps Pepsi was released on a hyper-limited basis , the marshmallow nectar is returning to stores on a larger scale. First released as a contest giveaway in 2021, Peeps Pepsi will now be available as a limited-time soda wherever Pepsi is sold, similar to MTN DEW's annual holiday flavors or the brand's annual MTN DEW Baja Blast celebration.

"We couldn't be more excited to reignite our partnership with PEEPS(R), bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021," Pepsi brand director Katelyn Meola said in a press release. "The collaboration is truly unparalleled - a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and PEEPS(R) lovers all over the country. Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we're thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in PEPSI(R) x PEEPS(R) this time around."

The cola is said to be flavored after the divisive marshmallow treats though we we tasted it back in 2021, it admittedly tasted closer to a Pepsi Vanilla variety than anything--but maybe that's just us.

"The PEEPS(R) Brand is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our delicious Marshmallow flavor to fans, and the partnership with Pepsi is truly a groundbreaking way for them to express their PEEPSONALITY(R)! After the astonishingly positive response from our fans to the first PEPSI(R) x PEEPS(R) collaboration, we are thrilled to bring back the offering just in time for spring," added Peeps Brand Manager Caitlin Servian.

This time the drink will be available in two sizes: a multipack of 7.5-ounce mini-cans and regular 20-ounce bottles. A definitive end date hasn't been unveiled when drinks will be pulled from shelves, so you may want to get stock up on it as you see it.

In addition to the drink release itself, the collaboration is also hosting a virtual egg hunt available through a QR code on the products. Prizes include an all-expenses-paid trip and other special merchandise.