Deadline

Former Lucasfilm Exec Lines Up Series Adaptation Of Roblox Video Game ‘Creatures Of Sonaria’

By Andreas Wiseman,

13 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Inspired by the recent success of The Last Of Us , Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS) is teaming up with Productivity Media to adapt an episodic scripted series based on the Roblox platform game Creatures Of Sonaria .

Published by Twin Atlas, the popular game spans exotic worlds of monsters, dragons and critters. The adaptation of the game into a narrative universe will be overseen by former Lucasfilm exec Catherine Winder, now WSS CEO/EP, and Jay Bennett, VP Creative Franchise Strategy at WSS, with Productivity Media financing.

Wind Sun Sky is also adapting Roblox game Twilight Daycare Series .

“I am very excited to work with Catherine, Jay and the innovative team of storytellers at WSS to add narrative depth to our characters and in turn further engage and delight our fans in a whole new way,” said Twin Atlas’s Samuel Garcia.

“As the partnership of PMI and WSS expands, we will continue to look for rich universes with cross platform, immersive potential, like Creatures of Sonaria, to partner up with and extend into the kind of gamified storyworlds  that global audiences and fans are looking for in the metaverse,” added WSS’s Catherine Winder and PMI’s William Santor.

Twin Atlas is repped by Russell Binder of Striker Entertainment who will also executive-produce. WSS is repped by Janice Ross at Brand Fresh Entertainment.

