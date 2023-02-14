Give someone a heart for National Organ Donor Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday holds not only one but two holidays that involve hearts.

Tuesday is National Organ Donor Day and the need is great in North Carolina. According to the state’s Department of Administration, more than 300 North Carolinians received the gift of life last year.

ECU Health performed over 100 organ transplants and doctors who work there said that the day is important for both those who give and receive.

“Breaking records in the number of donors each year, we’re getting better and better and better. There’s still, you know, almost 100,000 patients on the kidney waiting list,” said Dr. David Leeser, ECU Health chief of transplantation. “And then there are countless numbers on the heart waiting list, and liver, lung.”

ECU Health officials say registered organ donors should check to see if their driver’s license reflects this. People can register at the DMV or at Donate a Life NC’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.