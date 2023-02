HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Harker Heights man was found dead Monday from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old William Jerome Baker III.

Harker Heights police were dispatched about 5:12 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Pontotoc Trace, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found Baker with a fatal gunshot wound. Baker was pronounced dead on scene. His body is awaiting an autopsy.

The investigation is continuing.