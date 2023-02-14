Did Tom Brady throw Valentine's Day shade at ex-wife Gisele?

Does Tom Brady have his recent divorce on his mind?

The former Buccaneers quarterback shared a cryptic post on Valentine's Day saying 'love is not a transaction' - just four months after his split with Gisele Bundchen was finalized.

The full post from the NFL icon, 45, read: "Love is not a transaction, it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion."

Meanwhile his supermodel ex posted some pics too ... of her dogs.

It's unclear whether it's a definite swipe at his ex - who has a far greater personal net worth than he does - but either way, it's a long way from the posts they made last year.

In February 2022 Gisele posted a bunch of photos of the pair with the caption: "Happy Valentines day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo."

He responded by posted a photo of them kissing on the beach with the caption: "Happy valentines day Lovvvey."

This year, Gisele's comment on her dog pics read: "Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

Tom also shared photos of his children.

Last week, some fans got the (incorrect) idea that Brady was about to start an OnlyFans account when he took to social media to share a selfie of himself in nothing but his underwear.

But it turned out the seven-time Super Bowl winner was sharing the thirst trap on his Twitter after fulfilling his promise from a bet he made with his clothing line in June 2022.

During that time, Brady said he'd recreate the photos of himself in the underwear the models wore for his Brady Brand if the post got 40,000 likes.

