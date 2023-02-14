Open in App
Ithaca, NY
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

Binghamton businessman opening Ithaca dispensary

By Jim Ehmke,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwBc1_0knPSNEC00

ITHACA, N.Y. ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Binghamton businessman, who received 1 of 3 marijuana dispensary licenses awarded in the Southern Tier region, is making plans to open his store on the Ithaca Commons.

William Durham is President of William Jane, the name he selected for his cannabis business.

He won his license on the strength of having operated successful businesses in the past and having a prior conviction for marijuana possession.

The state’s Office of Cannabis Management has chosen 119 to 121 East State Street in Ithaca, along the Commons, for his storefront.

It was previously Trader K’s used clothing store and Holley’s before that and is downstairs from The Range bar.

Durham says despite the distance from Binghamton, he couldn’t be more pleased with the location.

“Being in a college town is going to be the greatest thing for me as far as having enough customers to actually sustain a business of this size. Looking at both schools, you’ve got Ithaca College, Cornell. Those two together I think will help out a lot as far as the type of business we’re doing here.”

Durham had an appointment with City of Ithaca officials to formally get their blessing and find out if the city has passed ordinances governing the sale of marijuana.

Although he has a background in construction, he says the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York will be responsible for the buildout.

According to Durham, it will be much more than just a cannabis shop.

“We’re looking into doing a lot of events. This place is actually known for a lot of events so we’ll fit right in. We like to have fun. So, we’re aiming toward that crowd. We’re going to do a lot events, get autograph signings, and things of that nature. Bring people from different places so that way they can have fun, get to see what Upstate New York is like.”

Durham says he’s not concerned with having to compete with illegal sticker shops and figures the state and local municipalities will eventually take steps to eradicate them.

He says he does potentially stand to benefit from litigation that has temporarily halted the awarding of licenses in 5 regions of the state.

If he opens before the lawsuit is resolved, he could have the closest legal dispensary to the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse markets.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cartwright earns Empire 8 Lax Player of The Week
Alfred, NY15 hours ago
Grottenthaler scores goal with two assists in RIT lax win
Corning, NY10 hours ago
18 Sports Blitz – 2/24
Horseheads, NY3 days ago
Destiny USA packed with shoppers day after gunshot was fired inside mall
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Elmira & Horseheads girls fall in sectional semifinals
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Two students from CNY win NYSPHSAA state wrestling titles
Albany, NY23 hours ago
‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ held at Elmira EOP
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Riley Davis off to fast start for Canisius lacrosse
Buffalo, NY9 hours ago
Cornell men’s ice hockey wins 25th Ivy League title
Ithaca, NY1 day ago
Man found bleeding in a yard on Taylor Street
Elmira, NY11 hours ago
Destiny USA reopens Saturday after shot fired Friday
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
American Freight in Horseheads to have grand opening next week
Horseheads, NY3 days ago
Elmira’s Donavan Smith makes state wrestling finals
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Acme Club holds Black History Month dinner in Elmira
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Beecher scores four points in Providence win
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Individuals named in Lake Street standoff
Elmira, NY4 days ago
Red Cross holding blood drive in Millport amid ongoing shortage
Millport, NY20 hours ago
Edison, Elmira Notre Dame advance in Section IV playoffs
Elmira, NY4 days ago
Second man charged with murder for Qountry Tavern shooting
Elmira, NY17 hours ago
Soaring Eagles rally past Herons in NEHC semifinals
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Area wrestlers advance to state semis
Elmira, NY3 days ago
Fish Fry Friday helps service organization give back to community
Elmira, NY3 days ago
North Country snowmobile crash claims life of Cameron Mills man
Martinsburg, NY19 hours ago
Sammy’s Quick Stop back open after strong winds rip the roof off
Elmira, NY3 days ago
Romulus man to pay over $130K to IRS, Coast Guard for not reporting income, improperly training students
Romulus, NY22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy