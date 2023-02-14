Open in App
Macon, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Telegraph

These are the best date night restaurants in Macon, according to Yelp

By Chelsea Madden,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCIWM_0knPKn7w00

If you are going out on a first date or celebrating a night out with your partner of 10 years, a date night is always cherished among couples.

It’s a time to talk, have fun and grow deeper in a relationship, just the two of you.

It’s also a time to experience great food, try new things or keep traditions alive.

So, if you and your sweetie like steaks and cocktails or burgers and beer, we’ve got the perfect list of restaurants for your next date.

Here are the best date night restaurants in Macon — and don’t forget to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Dovetail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsJF3_0knPKn7w00
Waffle Napoleon is one of the feature dishes for Dovetail’s brunch menu. Dovetail/Dovetail

Address: 543 Cherry St suite b, Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Sun-Thurs 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Rating: 4.5/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: Pork belly, Cracked Pie, filet mignon, pork chop, salmon and cheese plate.

Review: “My husband and I dined here on a Friday night for our anniversary … We had a lovely experience at Dovetail, the service and food were outstanding. Make sure you make reservations because the quaint dining area fills up fast as well as the bar,” said Kai.

Reservations are recommended. Guests can make a reservation by following the Resy link on the website.

Downtown Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzd8M_0knPKn7w00
Crab cakes and a cheese board with five different cheeses and bread strips and honey are among the choices at the Downtown Grill. BEAU CABELL/bcabell@macon.com

Address: 562 Mulberry St Ln, Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Mon-Thurs 5-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 5-10 p.m.; closed on Sundays

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: Grit fritters, crab cakes, lamb chops and pecan pie

Review: “Weekday date night. Amazing dinner; romantic, cozy atmosphere — amazing service from arrival to departure. Food was incredible; one of the best meals I’ve had in the area,” said Yve.

Reservations are recommended. Guests can reserve a table through Resy on the restaurant’s website.

The Back Burner Restaurant

Address: 2242 Ingleside Ave, Macon, GA 31204

Hours: Tues-Sat 4-9 p.m.; closed on Sun-Mon

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: lump crab cakes, sea bass and lamb

Review: “We’ve dined here probably 6 times over the past few years and they’ve NEVER disappointed in food or service. Everything has been top notch.” said Xena.

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjKV1_0knPKn7w00
Chicken pesto pasta and ravioli special at is one of the options at Oliver’s Corner Bistro. Woody Marshall/wmarshall@macon.com

Address: 496 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Tues-Thurs 11-2 and 5-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11-2 and 5-10 p.m.; Sun 11-2:30 and 5-9 p.m.; closed on Mondays

Rating: 4.5/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: Superfood salad and turkey candied bacon Cheddar melt

Review: “I would give more than 5 stars if I could. I could not rave enough about Oliver’s! Outstanding food, delightful service, and a perfect view of downtown Macon,” said Janne.

Christian’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R82MQ_0knPKn7w00
JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 04/23/2019: Christian Losito is opening Christian’s soon at 1693 Bass Road. The French restaurant is set to have a soft opening next Tuesday. Jason Vorhees/jvorhees@macon.com


Address: 1693 Bass Rd, Macon, GA 31210

Hours: Tues-Sat 5:30-9 p.m.; closed Sun-Mon

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: scallops, calamari, lobster bisque and seafood risotto

Review: “Elegant and delicious! Fabulous service. A wonderful date night spot. Great drinks and a wide-ranging menu with many great appetizers,” said Amanda.

Reservations are recommended; to reserve a table, please call 478-238-6300.

Loom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pv2j6_0knPKn7w00
The Loom at Hotel Forty Five at 401 Cotton Ave. in downtown Macon is offering a Christmas Day brunch and dinner. Reservations recommended. Courtesy Hotel Forty Five

Address: 401 Cotton Ave, Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Mon-Fri 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Sat-Sun 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: bacon omelet, grit bowl, beef short rib and baked chicken

Review: “When you need a really good meal, this is your place. Loom is a small and romantic restaurant with a stunning bar … It would be a fantastic date night,” said Ron.

Reservations: Guests can make reservations on Loom’s website .

Brasserie Circa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ggty_0knPKn7w00
The lobster club is one of the delicious additions to the menu at Brasserie Circa. Eaton Wright/Special to The Telegraph

Address: 4420 Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210

Hours: Mon-Fri 11-2 and 5-9 p.m.; Sat 5-9 p.m.; Closed on Sundays

Rating: 3.5/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: pan seared grouper, mahi mahi and brasserie salad

Review: “My wife and I decided to celebrate our Anniversary dinner here at Brasserie Circa. First time eating here and it was definitely not a disappointment … It may have been our first time here but it definitely won’t be our last,” said Sean.

Reservations are recommended and can be booked through the restaurant’s website .

Yollah Social Kitchen & Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXklO_0knPKn7w00
A vintage 1969 Shasta Travel Trailer will be placed at Yollah to serve those in the rear garden. Liz Fabian/Center for Collaborative Journalism

Address: 894 College St Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Wed-Sat 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sun 11:30-7:30; closed on Mon-Tues.

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: Cuban cigars, fish tacos, lamb chops, elote and dip trio

Review: “Tonight was our first time trying this new restaurant. We were very impressed by the service, food, presentation, and entertainment. We went to hear the live music and were blown away by the quality of the food and service,” said Samantha.

The Rookery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvwp2_0knPKn7w00
Among the options at the Rookery are, clockwise from bottom, James Brown bruger with battered fries and a Cherry Street shake, the Walden Greenback burger and the Rookery Burger with hand-cut fries Eaton Wright/Special to The Telegraph

Address: 543 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m. — 10:30 p.m.

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: Jimmy Carter burger, Rookery burger, chicken tender platter, Solid Gold Soul Rolls and milkshakes

Review: “This is my favorite place to go for a low-key date night or lunch. My usual is the steak sandwich and hand-cut fries,” said Shannon.

Ocmulgee Brewpub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bwubs_0knPKn7w00
Ocmulgee Brewpub added the Juliette to its everyday menu after it won the Burger Week contest in 2018. Justin Baxley/jbaxley@macon.com

Address: 484 2nd St., Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Rating: 4.5/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: summer salad, Ocmulgee burger, Eat A Peach burger and sweet potato fries

Review: “Open, modern space with visible brew tanks. Great for a crowd, a date or just hangs,” said Kelly.

Now it’s time for you to vote for your favorite. Which really does it for you and your honey?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Macon, GA newsLocal Macon, GA
Ready for a fish fry? These are the best places to get fried fish in Macon.
Macon, GA14 hours ago
Couple opens a new cakery in Macon. Try ‘a taste of wonderfulness’ or an ‘ooey gooey’
Macon, GA3 days ago
Lizella man killed in motorcycle crash on Mercer University Drive in Macon Monday
Macon, GA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pups gotta eat, too! Here are 9 dog-friendly restaurants in Macon
Macon, GA4 days ago
Curriculum-based cooking school for kids? You bet, and one is opening in Warner Robins
Warner Robins, GA4 hours ago
Known for freshly-sliced, high quality meats, this specialty market opens a Macon shop
Macon, GA5 days ago
Update: Divers find body of Perry man at Amerson River Park after days of searching
Perry, GA21 hours ago
CowPies Pizza Co. finds enthusiastic customer base in Warner Robins, plans Macon location
Warner Robins, GA6 days ago
Macon man, 20, found fatally wounded Saturday evening by Bibb County deputies
Macon, GA1 day ago
I tried one of the new Girl Scout cookie flavors. Here’s what I thought.
Forsyth, GA6 days ago
Art exhibit from ‘Reservation Dogs’ producer runs through March 2 at Wesleyan College
Macon, GA1 day ago
Looking for a way to celebrate Black history? Check out these Visit Macon tours
Macon, GA7 days ago
\Warner Robins girls, Jones County boys among Middle Georgia teams advancing in playoffs
Warner Robins, GA2 days ago
Two charged with aggravated assault after shooting that fatally wounded Macon teen
Macon, GA2 days ago
Fleeing fugitive drags cop with truck and sends him tumbling onto road, GA video shows
Barnesville, GA15 hours ago
Georgia man in bank lobby blasts ‘explicit music’ from phone and shouts ‘I am God’
Macon, GA4 days ago
Macon ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant wins competition on Wednesday’s episode. Here’s more.
Macon, GA4 days ago
Authorities searching for swimmer who went missing in Ocmulgee River at Amerson Park
Macon, GA4 days ago
Tyler Perry exhibit opens at Tubman Museum to celebrate filmmaker, inspire youth
Macon, GA4 days ago
Warner Robins mayor reflects on making history, representation, her first year in office
Warner Robins, GA1 day ago
Survey: Which intersection is the most dangerous in Middle Georgia? Give us your answer here.
Macon, GA6 days ago
Mark Richt, Andruw Jones headline 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inductees
Macon, GA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy