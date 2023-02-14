These are the best date night restaurants in Macon, according to Yelp

If you are going out on a first date or celebrating a night out with your partner of 10 years, a date night is always cherished among couples.

It’s a time to talk, have fun and grow deeper in a relationship, just the two of you.

It’s also a time to experience great food, try new things or keep traditions alive.

So, if you and your sweetie like steaks and cocktails or burgers and beer, we’ve got the perfect list of restaurants for your next date.

Here are the best date night restaurants in Macon — and don’t forget to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Waffle Napoleon is one of the feature dishes for Dovetail’s brunch menu. Dovetail/Dovetail

Address: 543 Cherry St suite b, Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Sun-Thurs 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Rating: 4.5/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: Pork belly, Cracked Pie, filet mignon, pork chop, salmon and cheese plate.

Review: “My husband and I dined here on a Friday night for our anniversary … We had a lovely experience at Dovetail, the service and food were outstanding. Make sure you make reservations because the quaint dining area fills up fast as well as the bar,” said Kai.

Reservations are recommended. Guests can make a reservation by following the Resy link on the website.

Crab cakes and a cheese board with five different cheeses and bread strips and honey are among the choices at the Downtown Grill. BEAU CABELL/bcabell@macon.com

Address: 562 Mulberry St Ln, Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Mon-Thurs 5-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 5-10 p.m.; closed on Sundays

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: Grit fritters, crab cakes, lamb chops and pecan pie

Review: “Weekday date night. Amazing dinner; romantic, cozy atmosphere — amazing service from arrival to departure. Food was incredible; one of the best meals I’ve had in the area,” said Yve.

Reservations are recommended. Guests can reserve a table through Resy on the restaurant’s website.

Address: 2242 Ingleside Ave, Macon, GA 31204

Hours: Tues-Sat 4-9 p.m.; closed on Sun-Mon

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: lump crab cakes, sea bass and lamb

Review: “We’ve dined here probably 6 times over the past few years and they’ve NEVER disappointed in food or service. Everything has been top notch.” said Xena.

Chicken pesto pasta and ravioli special at is one of the options at Oliver’s Corner Bistro. Woody Marshall/wmarshall@macon.com

Address: 496 2nd St, Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Tues-Thurs 11-2 and 5-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11-2 and 5-10 p.m.; Sun 11-2:30 and 5-9 p.m.; closed on Mondays

Rating: 4.5/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: Superfood salad and turkey candied bacon Cheddar melt

Review: “I would give more than 5 stars if I could. I could not rave enough about Oliver’s! Outstanding food, delightful service, and a perfect view of downtown Macon,” said Janne.

JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 04/23/2019: Christian Losito is opening Christian’s soon at 1693 Bass Road. The French restaurant is set to have a soft opening next Tuesday. Jason Vorhees/jvorhees@macon.com

Address: 1693 Bass Rd, Macon, GA 31210

Hours: Tues-Sat 5:30-9 p.m.; closed Sun-Mon

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: scallops, calamari, lobster bisque and seafood risotto

Review: “Elegant and delicious! Fabulous service. A wonderful date night spot. Great drinks and a wide-ranging menu with many great appetizers,” said Amanda.

Reservations are recommended; to reserve a table, please call 478-238-6300.

The Loom at Hotel Forty Five at 401 Cotton Ave. in downtown Macon is offering a Christmas Day brunch and dinner. Reservations recommended. Courtesy Hotel Forty Five

Address: 401 Cotton Ave, Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Mon-Fri 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Sat-Sun 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: bacon omelet, grit bowl, beef short rib and baked chicken

Review: “When you need a really good meal, this is your place. Loom is a small and romantic restaurant with a stunning bar … It would be a fantastic date night,” said Ron.

Reservations: Guests can make reservations on Loom’s website .

The lobster club is one of the delicious additions to the menu at Brasserie Circa. Eaton Wright/Special to The Telegraph

Address: 4420 Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210

Hours: Mon-Fri 11-2 and 5-9 p.m.; Sat 5-9 p.m.; Closed on Sundays

Rating: 3.5/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: pan seared grouper, mahi mahi and brasserie salad

Review: “My wife and I decided to celebrate our Anniversary dinner here at Brasserie Circa. First time eating here and it was definitely not a disappointment … It may have been our first time here but it definitely won’t be our last,” said Sean.

Reservations are recommended and can be booked through the restaurant’s website .

A vintage 1969 Shasta Travel Trailer will be placed at Yollah to serve those in the rear garden. Liz Fabian/Center for Collaborative Journalism

Address: 894 College St Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Wed-Sat 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sun 11:30-7:30; closed on Mon-Tues.

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: Cuban cigars, fish tacos, lamb chops, elote and dip trio

Review: “Tonight was our first time trying this new restaurant. We were very impressed by the service, food, presentation, and entertainment. We went to hear the live music and were blown away by the quality of the food and service,” said Samantha.

Among the options at the Rookery are, clockwise from bottom, James Brown bruger with battered fries and a Cherry Street shake, the Walden Greenback burger and the Rookery Burger with hand-cut fries Eaton Wright/Special to The Telegraph

Address: 543 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m. — 10:30 p.m.

Rating: 4/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: Jimmy Carter burger, Rookery burger, chicken tender platter, Solid Gold Soul Rolls and milkshakes

Review: “This is my favorite place to go for a low-key date night or lunch. My usual is the steak sandwich and hand-cut fries,” said Shannon.

Ocmulgee Brewpub added the Juliette to its everyday menu after it won the Burger Week contest in 2018. Justin Baxley/jbaxley@macon.com

Address: 484 2nd St., Macon, GA 31201

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Rating: 4.5/5 stars on Yelp

Favorites on the menu: summer salad, Ocmulgee burger, Eat A Peach burger and sweet potato fries

Review: “Open, modern space with visible brew tanks. Great for a crowd, a date or just hangs,” said Kelly.

Now it’s time for you to vote for your favorite. Which really does it for you and your honey?