Open in App
Fairbanks, AK
See more from this location?
alaskapublic.org

Yukon Quest Alaska changes its mind on withdrawing Fairbanks rookie from race

By Lex Treinen, KUAC - FairbanksDan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks,

12 days ago
The 2023 Yukon Quest Alaska officially concluded on Sunday with an awards banquet, and the 550-race sportsmanship award went to Lauro Eklund, a 26-year-old rookie...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy