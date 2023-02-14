Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Lawmakers push for higher pay for federal employees

By Basil John,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkcKF_0knPIEV300

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers are pushing for higher pay for federal and dc government employees.

“The government workers must have 8.7%,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

Tuesday, Booker joined other lawmakers and activists to demand better pay for federal employees across the country.

“When we are united we are strong,” Booker said.

Together they are backing the Fair Act, to give federal employees an 8.7% pay increase.

“We’ve got to stop calling, by the way what I just did, which is a pay increase, which it is not. It’s fair pay,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) said.

National News: Get the latest national headlines from WKRG News 5

Fitzpatrick is one of the few Republicans supporting this bill, and he says this legislation would restore years of lost wage increases for federal employees.

“That shouldn’t be a hard issue for anybody to get behind,” Fitzpatrick said.

But Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) points out that some lawmakers in the House and Senate continue to stand in the way of raising federal wages.

“These are not easy times and it’s not an easy set up in Congress with a Democratic Senate and a Republican House,” Kaine said.

Activists and Unions say the increase is overdue.

“What we are asking for today is that you be given the respect that you deserve,” AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Fred Redmond said.

Booker says he’s seeing more Republicans realize there needs to be a change, and he expects more bipartisan support is coming through.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Biden to talk to congressional Democrats this week about combating GOP policies
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Club for Growth donor retreat set to feature DeSantis, Haley and others — but not Trump
Palm Beach, FL19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says he won't attend the 2024 Republican National Convention if Trump is the party's presidential nominee: 'I'm not interested in participating in that'
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Donald Whatley: Mobile hotel owner beat to death after leaving LGBTQ+ bar
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Florida man allegedly drags police with car during traffic stop, charged with attempted murder
Fort Walton Beach, FL23 hours ago
2 Mobile colleges ranked among top 10 in Alabama: Report
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Jury selection begins Monday in case of Mobile doctor accused of causing deadly crash
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Uvalde school district still uses alert system lawmakers cited as faulty
Uvalde, TX18 hours ago
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run on Old Shell Road: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy