UT men’s hoops fall one spot in latest AP Top 25 rankings

By Billy Gates,

13 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team slipped a spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Monday.

The Longhorns are now ranked No. 6 in the country, falling out of the top five after an 88-80 loss Feb. 6 to Kansas in Lawrence. The Jayhawks jumped up four spots to replace the Longhorns at No. 5.

Depending on how voters feel about the remainder of the Longhorns’ week, they could fall more spots in the poll next week. Texas lost 74-67 to Texas Tech on the road Monday and play Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Saturday at Moody Center.

As far as Big 12 teams go, Baylor moved up five spots to No. 9 to fall in behind Kansas and Texas. Kansas State stayed put at No. 12 and Iowa State dropped eight spots to No. 19 following a 64-56 loss to Oklahoma State. TCU fell five spots to No. 22 after two losses to Kansas State and Baylor last week.

Texas, OU moving to SEC after 2023-24 season, one year earlier than original plan

Alabama jumped two spots to overtake Purdue as the No. 1 team in the country. Purdue lost to Northwestern 64-58 and dropped two spots to No. 3 while Houston stayed idle at No. 2. UCLA rose three spots to No. 4 to fit ahead of the Jayhawks in the top five.

Virginia, Arizona, Baylor and Tennessee round out the top 10. Both Arizona and Tennessee fell four spots following losses last week.

Texas is currently 20-6 and 9-4 in the Big 12 Conference, tied with Baylor for first place.

