Woman accused of firing gun at husband amid argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she badly injured her husband and threatened him with a firearm amid an argument. Maricruz Sanchez, 46, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Failure to Identify.

According to an affidavit, on February 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on N Texas Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, investigators said they saw large amounts of blood on the fronts and sides of multiple vehicles and around the patio door, as well as pieces of broken glass. When officers knocked on the door, they said the people inside the home refused to answer, prompting officers to force entry into the home.

Inside, investigators said they found a victim with a large wound to the middle of his forehead. The victim said he’d been arguing with his wife, identified as Sanchez, when she grabbed a glass alcohol bottle and hit him across the head. He said he ran into the house to try and stop the bleeding and was followed by Sanchez, who then reportedly grabbed a .22 caliber handgun and fired in his direction, missing him by inches. According to OPD, the bullet entered a wall and went through to the next room.

While speaking with Sanchez, investigators said she refused to provide her name and date of birth, telling them to “figure it out” and wouldn’t answer any questions pertaining to the incident. Sanchez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined $100,396 bond.

