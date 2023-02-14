Open in App
Odessa, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of firing gun at husband amid argument

By Erica Miller,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqy4l_0knPGqxP00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she badly injured her husband and threatened him with a firearm amid an argument. Maricruz Sanchez, 46, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Failure to Identify.

According to an affidavit, on February 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on N Texas Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, investigators said they saw large amounts of blood on the fronts and sides of multiple vehicles and around the patio door, as well as pieces of broken glass. When officers knocked on the door, they said the people inside the home refused to answer, prompting officers to force entry into the home.

Inside, investigators said they found a victim with a large wound to the middle of his forehead. The victim said he’d been arguing with his wife, identified as Sanchez, when she grabbed a glass alcohol bottle and hit him across the head. He said he ran into the house to try and stop the bleeding and was followed by Sanchez, who then reportedly grabbed a .22 caliber handgun and fired in his direction, missing him by inches. According to OPD, the bullet entered a wall and went through to the next room.

While speaking with Sanchez, investigators said she refused to provide her name and date of birth, telling them to “figure it out” and wouldn’t answer any questions pertaining to the incident. Sanchez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined $100,396 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Odessa, TX newsLocal Odessa, TX
Odessa house party leads to arrests
Odessa, TX16 hours ago
Odessan charged after series of coin-operated machine break-ins
Odessa, TX16 hours ago
OPD searching for theft suspects
Odessa, TX16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MPD searching for women accused of dumping dogs
Midland, TX15 hours ago
No explosives found in Midland after Crime Stoppers tip
Midland, TX14 hours ago
Woman arrested in connection with YMCA shooting
Big Spring, TX20 hours ago
Midland car chase ends in homeowner’s backyard
Midland, TX14 hours ago
Odessan arrested following fight at nightclub
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Armed robbery suspect turns himself in
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Stolen wine lands Odessa woman in hot water
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Man accused of beating, threatening girlfriend with gun
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Odessan accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Crime Stoppers tip leads to theft suspect
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Arrest made in connection with oilfield theft
Odessa, TX4 days ago
UPDATE: No explosive device found at Andrews High
Andrews, TX4 days ago
Caught on Camera: OPD investigating after vehicle is vandalized
Odessa, TX5 days ago
Suspect accused of stealing 200 packs of cigarettes amid burglary
Odessa, TX6 days ago
Teen missing from College Station has ties to West Texas
College Station, TX3 days ago
MISD bomb threat under investigation
Midland, TX5 days ago
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fists fly in busy intersection amid road rage incident
Odessa, TX6 days ago
OPD and Salvation Army provide information amid thefts
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Odessan charged following high-speed crash on Golder
Odessa, TX6 days ago
Mexican National sentenced to 294 months in federal prison
Midland, TX4 days ago
Midland Municipal Court to host Warrant and Compliance Drive
Midland, TX4 days ago
North and West Big Spring without water
Big Spring, TX22 hours ago
MFD to host car seat event
Midland, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy