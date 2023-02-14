Maiden men charged in felony sex crimes involving minor

MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Maiden Police charged a 36-year-old man with eight counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Monday.

Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials arrested Andrew Logan Moose after an investigation. On a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, authorities identified and searched the man’s residence with a warrant.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Maiden Police officers arrested Moose and took him to the Catawba County Detention Center. There, a magistrate set his secured bond at $110,000. His first court date was Feb. 14.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.