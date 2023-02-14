Open in App
Maiden, NC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Maiden men charged in felony sex crimes involving minor

By Matthew Memrick,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vx5Xk_0knPFj3l00

MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Maiden Police charged a 36-year-old man with eight counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Monday.

Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials arrested Andrew Logan Moose after an investigation. On a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, authorities identified and searched the man’s residence with a warrant.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Maiden Police officers arrested Moose and took him to the Catawba County Detention Center. There, a magistrate set his secured bond at $110,000. His first court date was Feb. 14.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hickory PD: Patient tried to murder another patient at hospital
Hickory, NC16 hours ago
Motorcycle passenger dies in wreck involving 16-year-old: Gastonia PD
Gastonia, NC19 hours ago
Hundreds of vehicles in organized weekend street takeover in Charlotte: PD
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
CMPD cracking down on ‘street takeovers’ as hundreds of cars burnout, race across Charlotte
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
Charlotte hosts NC Black Law Enforcement Leadership Summit
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-77 in Huntersville; all lanes close
Huntersville, NC1 day ago
Disabled freight train forces train stoppage in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
144 enslaved graves honored in last rites ceremony
Rock Hill, SC1 day ago
Rea Road officially expanding after City Council meeting
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago
Apartment damaged in south Charlotte fire, officials say
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Stuck wedding couple, Charlotte FD reunite over weekend
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Lexington train derailment, not a hazmat situation: Norfolk Southern
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Matthews road closes after accident downs power lines
Matthews, NC1 day ago
We Will Ride: Charlotte’s long-honored Black cowboys’ tradition
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago
Former Davidson AD, men’s hoops coach Holland dies
Davidson, NC22 hours ago
LaMelo Ball fractures right ankle, Hornets say
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
1-on-1 with Panthers legends Olsen, Keuchly
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy