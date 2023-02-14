Open in App
Urbana, IL
WCIA

Urbana woman arrested for 96th time, for aggravated assault

By Bradley Zimmerman,

13 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman added to an already-lengthy criminal history when officers of the University of Illinois Police Department arrested her on Tuesday.

Records provided by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office show that Jacqueline Smith has been arrested and booked into the Champaign County Jail 95 times dating back to 1984. The crimes she was arrested for include prostitution and solicitation, trespassing, theft, aggravated assault and battery and resisting a police officer. On average, she was arrested 2.5 times per year, but tallied as many as 11 in one year.

Her most recent arrest, her 96th, was for aggravated assault on the University of Illinois campus. UIPD officials said Smith approached another woman without provocation and threatened her with a knife. The victim walked away from Smith without further incident and called 911.

Smith was booked into the Champaign County Jail again on preliminary charges of aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said her office is considering the new case along with a previously pending case. She also indicated that Smith’s arrests involve mental health issues.

