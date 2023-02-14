My sister left me in charge of her boy … so I played a prank with his hair

A day that could have been spent bonding over food and play has resulted in an aunt taking her nephew on a covert trip to the hairdresser.

When a woman was left in charge of her young nephew for a day, she took to TikTok to share a practical joke she made on her sister.

But what the aunt didn’t realize was the line she’d crossed and the backlash she would receive from enraged parents following the post going live.

As she most cringingly revealed in the viral video, she was taking her nephew to a hair salon to get a haircut without his mother’s knowledge.

“My sister left me in charge of her child, so I thought it would be funny to take him to a hairdresser and pull a little prank,” she sneakily explained in her TikTok.

An aunt on TikTok decided to play a joke on her sister by getting her son a haircut. TikTok/@vieve555

The woman decided to give the little boy a mullet as a prank. TikTok/@vieve555

In a before shot, she held the little boy in front of a mirror for a selfie showing his messy “hat hair.”

“It’s a little messy, you’ve got some hat hair,” she sheepishly exclaimed.

The footage cuts to the brave boy sitting in a toy car at the salon as the hairdresser shaves each side of his head, shaping his hair into a classic mullet.

“Do you love it?” she excitedly asked her nephew.

“Yaahhh,” he shyly replied.

Clearly very pleased with herself, the creator reminded her followers to stay tuned for her sister’s reaction.

While the aunt’s intention was to create comedic content, although we are yet to hear how her sister reacted to her sons wild do, the response on TikTok was far from merry.

“Jaw dropped. I am not a mom but I would NEVER as the aunt,” objected one aunty.

“Serious question. How is it a ‘prank’ if you really got his haircut? A prank would be pretending like you got his haircut, no?” replied a confused follower.

The nephew said that he loved the new haircut. TikTok/@vieve555

The aunt’s prank divided her followers with some saying they would never get take a child for a haircut without the parents’ permission.

“Never cut someone else’s kid’s hair without asking. But it does look cute,” a seriously conflicted follower exclaimed.

“HAIR GROWS BACK KARENS,” raged a fed-up woman who clearly saw no harm done.

Others claimed that the woman knows her sister well enough to know that it would be taken lightheartedly.

“People acting like she doesn’t know her own sister enough to know this was okay to do,” laughed one follower.

“YASSSSSSSS! I would not be mad if my sister did this to my kid!,” yelled a supportive commenter.