Programming Note: WRBL signal to turn off overnight for maintenance

WRBL’s television signal will power down overnight due to needed maintenance.
The maintenance will begin Feb. 14 at 11:45 p.m. ET and continue until about 4:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 15.
During this time, WRBL’s television signal will be down so that a tower crew can safely perform maintenance.
The signal will be restored in time for News 3 This Morning, starting at 5:00 a.m. ET. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0