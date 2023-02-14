Programming Note: WRBL signal to turn off overnight for maintenance

WRBL’s television signal will power down overnight due to needed maintenance.

The maintenance will begin Feb. 14 at 11:45 p.m. ET and continue until about 4:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 15.

During this time, WRBL’s television signal will be down so that a tower crew can safely perform maintenance.

The signal will be restored in time for News 3 This Morning, starting at 5:00 a.m. ET.

