Open in App
WRBL News 3

Programming Note: WRBL signal to turn off overnight for maintenance

By Nicole Sanders,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OMra_0knP9N9e00

WRBL’s television signal will power down overnight due to needed maintenance.

The maintenance will begin Feb. 14 at 11:45 p.m. ET and continue until about 4:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 15.

During this time, WRBL’s television signal will be down so that a tower crew can safely perform maintenance.

The signal will be restored in time for News 3 This Morning, starting at 5:00 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Warm, spring-like weekend with little reprieve
Columbus, GA3 days ago
CPD: Homicide investigation underway after shooting near 35th St. and 5th Ave.
Columbus, GA10 hours ago
‘Sister Number One’ among the dead in Daphne quadruple murder
Daphne, AL3 days ago
Five Columbus councilors confirm discussions about Police Chief Freddie Blackmon’s job performance
Columbus, GA15 hours ago
Pennsylvania Chick-Fil-A bans diners under 16 years old
Royersford, PA20 hours ago
Dothan pastor changes federal plea once again
Dothan, AL3 days ago
UPDATE: Victim identified in homicide investigation in Midtown Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Above average readings staying through the second half of the weekend
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Daphne Police call scene in Lake Forest ‘horrific,’ suspect faces capital murder charges
Daphne, AL4 days ago
LaGrange police search for man wanted in Jameson Inn shooting
Lagrange, GA3 days ago
Opelika Police Department releases 2022 annual report
Opelika, AL1 day ago
Eufaula police search for man wanted on attempted murder charge
Eufaula, AL4 days ago
Peach Little League concerned for park safety following Feb. 19 Lakebottom shooting
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Fort Benning soldiers rally around Peach Little League, cleaning up Lakebottom
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Local church celebrates 5th annual Otis Sistrunk Day
Columbus, GA3 days ago
14-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in South Carolina
Belton, SC4 days ago
Columbus: Local elementary school hosts black history production, ‘School Daze: A Walk Through the 80s’
Columbus, GA20 hours ago
ODNR: Approx. 38,200 fish dead in E. Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
NFL player Alvin Kamara appears to admit to Vegas nightclub beating in newly released video
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
East Palestine residents file class-action against Norfolk Southern
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Local students partner with House of Heroes to lend helping hand
Columbus, GA4 days ago
House Judiciary Committee’s GOP members tour Yuma ahead of ‘Biden Border Crisis II’ hearing
Yuma, AZ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy