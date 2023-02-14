Grant Williams Reportedly Seeking Contract In the $20 Million Annually Range

View the original article to see embedded media.

The trade deadline came and went, with Grant Williams staying in Boston. Given how much he means to the Celtics, it would've taken a hefty price for a team to pry the soon-to-be restricted free agent from the team with the NBA's top record (41-16).

That's also a reflection of how much Boston values Williams' contributions. He can slide between starter and being one of the first Celtics off the bench, having been one of the first five out there for tip-off 20 times this season.

Now in his fourth year in the NBA, the former Tennessee Volunteer is averaging 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 27.6 minutes of floor time.

Williams is knocking down 41 percent of the 3.7 threes he's hoisting, and he's demonstrated considerable growth off the dribble, attacking closeouts or defenders who play him tightly, getting to the basket, where he can show off the low-post ability that made him so impactful offensively in college.

He's also developing into more of a playmaker for others off the dribble.

Grant Williams to Blake Griffin for 3 (; 0:08)

He's also a versatile defender, combining strength, mobility, and a high basketball IQ to fill multiple roles effectively. He's also someone his team feels comfortable assigning to stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Grant Williams Walls Off Giannis (; 0:05)

And in Sunday's 119-109 win vs. the Grizzlies, Williams chipped in ten points, scoring six in a final frame where his two-way performance resulted in Joe Mazzulla keeping him on the floor nearly the entire fourth quarter (9:10).

Williams is also someone Boston can count on to be in the lineup. He's suited up for 56 of 57 games. The only one he missed was due to a suspension .

After extending Al Horford earlier this season, the Celtics could enter the 2023-24 campaign with their starting lineup intact. If they decide to reconfigure that unit, while they could go smaller and make Derrick White a full-time starter -- he's started in 49 of 57 games this season -- opting for Williams so that they have more size on the court is another viable option.

The latter, of course, hinges on whether Boston re-signs Williams. The Heat made their interest in him known leading up to the trade deadline, and he'll have plenty of suitors this summer.

According to Marc Stein's substack, The Stein Line , Williams is seeking a contract in the range of $20 million annually. The esteemed NBA insider reports Williams is using Keldon Johnson's deal as a fair comparison for what he should get this offseason.

Johnson and the Spurs agreed to a four-year, $74 million extension that takes effect next season and has an average annual value of $18.5 million.

The 29th pick in Williams' draft class (2019) is generating 21.9 points per game this season, up from 17 a year ago. He's also grabbing 4.7 rebounds and dishing out 2.7 assists.

With Malcolm Brogdon making $22.5 million for the 2023-24 campaign, paying two players $20 million or more to come off the bench might prove too pricy for the Celtics, but Horford's extension dropping his salary from $26.5 million this season to $9.6 million for 2023-24, makes it more realistic.

There's also the fact that even if Williams' role is to come off the bench when Horford and Robert Williams are in the lineup, there will be plenty of games where he starts.

So, while it only takes one team offering Williams a permanent spot in its starting lineup and a contract Boston isn't willing to match, the Celtics have set themselves up as well as they can to retain their top free agent this summer.

