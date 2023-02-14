Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Expect snow in northern Missouri Thursday

By Linh Truong,

13 days ago

ST. LOUIS — A wet and windy Valentine’s Day. Rain and wind will continue through the early evening hours. The winds will be strong from the south, gusting up to 45-50 mph. The St. Louis area is under a wind advisory until early Wednesday morning. These winds could cause tree limbs to fall, and that may lead to some power outages.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

A quieter day tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures. Highs will reach into the upper 60s by the afternoon. The average high temperature is 46 degrees.

The next weather system will move in late tomorrow night and early Thursday. Rain for our viewing area. Colder temps in the northern part of Missouri, like Kansas City, may see some snow with light accumulations (1-2”).

Friday should be colder near St. Louis with highs only in the 30s, then milder and quiet for the weekend.

