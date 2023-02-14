Steel Magnolias coming to the Ti-Ahwaga Theater

OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Ti-Ahwaga Community Theater in Owego is inviting the public to come and see Steel Magnolias over the next three weekends.

The entire show takes place in a beauty shop in a small Louisiana town back in the 80’s.

The cast consists of six women, and the plot focuses on how they navigate problems, generally caused by the men in their lives.

Kylee Thetga plays Annelle in the production and says that a beauty shop is a symbol of femininity, which is why it’s the perfect backdrop.

She says that Steel Magnolias is a show about female friendships, and women supporting one another.

Kylee Thetga plays Annelle and says, “I think there’s this strange misconception when women get together, they can’t be real friends with each other, they’re caddy or they fight with each other or there’s a secret underlying jealousy, and this show, dismantles all of that so beautifully.”

Thetga says that even during rehearsals, the actors cannot stop laughing or crying.

She says you could not pull this show off unless the actors are willing to get to know each other.

Steel Magnolias will be running every weekend through March 5th.

Friday and Saturday shows start at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door, or you can purchase them online through the theater’s website TiAhwaga.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.