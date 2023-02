Yardbarker

Ex-Inter Milan Striker Christian Vieri: “Inter Milan Paid Alexis Sanchez To Leave & Passed Up On Dybala, The Kinds Of Players They Need” By Toni Weeler, 9 days ago

By Toni Weeler, 9 days ago

Legendary former Inter, Lazio, and Atletico Madrid striker Christian Vieri feels that it is ironic that Inter let Alexis Sanchez leave and passed up on ...