TikTokers Are Sharing Their Valentine's Day Fails & These Are So Hard To Watch

Valentine's Day can be cute and all for a lot of people out there, but there are still people who may hate the super sappy holiday, especially those who are single.

So, we found a collection of Valentine's Day fails to brighten the day for those who may be sick of seeing couples posting about their significant others on social media.

Enjoy!

Valentine's Day fail #1

This TikToker's kind gesture for a friend could have cost him his entire relationship.

TikToker Haylee Paulina posted a video, which now has over 4.6 million views, showing the Valentine's Day gift basket she was helping her friend make for his girlfriend when she made a major mistake.

“So one of my guy friends asked me to make him a Valentine’s Day basket for his girlfriend, right…” read the caption over her video.

“And well…I lost a nail in the process, and now I can’t find it,” continues Paulina’s caption before she showed her set of acrylic nails with one missing.

The bio of her video read, “Imagine she finds it.”

People in the comment section found so many things wrong with the whole video.

One person wrote, “the way I would dump the whole basket to find it,” which received over 100,000 likes.

“Maybe it’s for the best since he obviously doesn’t know her well enough to put in the tiniest bit of effort into making a basket for his own gf,” wrote another commenter.

Another user wrote, “everything about this is so wrong.”

In an updated video, Paulina reassured the viewers that she ended up finding the missing nail and saved the day by rearranging the basket.

Valentine's Day fail #2

One guy tried his best to do the most for his partner but bad luck struck, and it all came tumbling down…literally.

CCTV footage caught the moment a man tried walking through the doors of a building with a bunch of gifts, including a balloon, flowers and what seems to be a box of chocolates.

When the door closed behind him, it left the ballon outside, so he tried to find a way to get it in without putting the other gifts down first.

That's where he went wrong because that decision ended up costing him the rest of his gifts.

Soon enough, the flowers tipped over and onto the ground and, not too long after, the box of chocolates followed behind.

After a brief moment of trying to salvage the mess, he stands up and defeatedly looks the other way.

The video is hilarious and already has 1.8 million views on TikTok.

Valentine's Day fail #3

This TikToker thought she was doing something sweet by recording her friend receiving her Valentine's Day gift from her long-distance boyfriend but one brief moment of negligence turned the cute moment into a full-blown chase.

In the video, her friend walks to the door and opens it to find a few gifts, including flowers and a balloon sent to her by her boyfriend.

When she goes down to grab the items, she forgot to hold the balloon and since it was a helium balloon, it flew away into the sky.

The two friends tried to salvage the situation by running after it, but it was to no avail because the balloon got tangled in some trees.

At least she still had her flowers!

Valentine's Day fail #4

Teacher, TikToker and host of the podcast Teachers Off Duty, Gabriel Dannenbring, decided to share a story of one of his student’s Valentine's Day fails and the story will definitely make you laugh.

Dannenbring shared that the day before Valentine's Day, he noticed a bunch of kids laughing at a boy, who looked pretty sad.

After investigating the situation and some digging he found out what happened.

Basically, the boy had a huge crush on a girl and decided that he wanted to surprise her on Valentine's Day with some gifts.

He got her flowers and a bunch of candy and put them in her locker. Turns out, that not only did he do the gesture a day before Valentine's Day, but he also got the wrong locker so someone else got all the gifts.

When Dannenbring tried to comfort the kid, he just said “I don’t want to make it right, I just want to be done with girls.”

Poor kid!

There you have it, hopefully, these stories about other people’s Valentine's Day fails put a smile on your face!