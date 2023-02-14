At 93, Xernona Clayton is still fighting the fight for peoples’ rights
By Karyn Greer,
13 days ago
As WSB-TV continues to celebrate its 75th anniversary, we are looking back on a major part of the station’s legacy -- our coverage of the civil rights movement.
Channel 2′s Karyn Greer sat down with one of the last remaining pioneers of the movement, Xernona Clayton.
“When you see a problem try to solve it. You don’t run away from it. Try to solve it,” is what Clayton said has been the driving force for her life -- seeing problems and trying to solve them.
During the civil rights movement, she worked with the Chicago Urban League investigating employment discrimination.
“We found out that all that we’re doing is listing, but not hiring. We were embarrassed. I had all my data from the experience, and it broke down. All the major stores downtown now were open to Black employees,” Clayton said.
Then in 1965, Clayton moved to Atlanta at the request of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to help organize events for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
“I was trying to get a better environment for Dr. King and the work, you know. People respected him all along the world?” Clayton said.
