Timnath, CO
OutThere Colorado

Group working to ban 'Topgolf' from Colorado town due to impact on wildlife

By Tamera Twitty,

12 days ago
Photo Credit: CHUYN. File photo. (iStock)

A group of community members is working to ban Topgolf from building in Timnath, Colorado due to its possible impact on avian species in the area, including eagles and hawks.

The group, called Guide Our Growth, was created to encourage the realization of the Timnath Comprehensive Plan; a voter approved 10-20 year outlook for the town.

Guide Our Growth claims that the construction of a Topgolf location, which would include 150-foot-tall fencing, could impact bird populations. According to the group, this would not align with the comprehensive plan. The prospective location is reportedly near a river corridor and wetland complex along the Cache La Poudre River.

In May 2022, the town wrote a statement regarding the proposed Topgolf location. In it, the town reports that they have had discussions with landowners and Topgolf about the potential project, but ultimately have no authority over who the land is sold to.

"In response, Guide Our Growth is currently circulating a focused petition which calls for an amendment to the Town Charter asking Timnath’s citizens to vote on whether they want to permanently prohibit fencing and netting over 65 feet (6 stories) in height. A variety of fencing materials would be proscribed including wood, chain link, and netting of any kind," the group's website said.

In July, a letter signed by members of the Fort Collins Audobon Society and Audobon Rockies, Colorado Chapter of the International Dark-sky Association, and Colorado State University Field Ornithologists was sent to Timnath's Mayor Mark Soukup to share the concerns.

The letter claims that the biggest dangers include transparent netting that can cause collisions and death, high wattage lights that could confuse migrations, and noises that could disturb the birds and other wildlife.

According to Guide Our Growth, the Mayor's Office has not yet responded to these concerns as of January 2023.

"These areas attract a wide range of avian species because of the reservoirs and wetlands in a water-limited region," the letter reads. "An operational Topgolf facility, at the proposed location, has the very high potential to impact bird breeding, foraging, and roosting."

Guide Our Growth will be canvasing the town, and hosting signing parties over the next few weeks.

For more information, or to read the petition, visit the Guide Our Growth website.

