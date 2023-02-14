Duce Staley to serve as Panthers assistant HC and RB coach

The Carolina Panthers have made Duce Staley’s role official.

As announced by the team on Tuesday afternoon, the 47-year-old will serve as the assistant head coach to Frank Reich as well as their running backs coach—the same duties he undertook with the Detroit Lions between 2021 and 2022.

Staley’s move to Charlotte, one inspired by his desire to stay close to his ailing mother, was first reported on almost two weeks ago. At the time, the position for the West Columbia, S.C. native wasn’t exactly defined—as he was also under consideration for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job.

Before going over to Detroit, the former running back was previously a member of the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff from 2011 to 2020. He worked in numerous roles—including as the special teams quality control coach, running backs coach and assistant head coach.

It was there where he’d cross paths with Reich, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.