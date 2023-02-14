Open in App
Columbus, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

You might be surprised where Ohio State football is on ESPN's early 2023 SP+ rankings projections

By Phil Harrison,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HC5Kd_0knNpglK00

Ohio State football has continually been at or near the top of ESPN’s SP+ rankings over the last few years.

The predictive formula Bill Connelly uses includes returning production, recruiting, recent history and other data that — according to ESPN — are built as a “tempo and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. … These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information that we have been able to gather to date.”

With a ton of skill position players returning on the offensive side of the ball and the recent success on the field and in recruiting, you would naturally expect Ohio State to be pretty high on the projections for the 2023 season despite the loss of quarterback C.J. Stroud to the NFL draft. You would not be wrong.

In fact, the ESPN SP+ rankings projections (subscription required) have Ohio State among the top teams in the country once again, but how high exactly? We go through the top 25 for you based on whatever formula goes into making the college football sausage that ESPN is churning out at this early juncture.

Where is Ohio State compared to teams like Alabama, Michigan, USC, Clemson, Georgia and others? Let’s find out.

25

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WXXm_0knNpglK00
Dec. 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 14.3

Offensive SP+: 30.6 (No. 46)

Defensive SP+: 16.4 (No. 11)

24

Kentucky Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eblaZ_0knNpglK00
Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, Missouri; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 14.5

Offensive SP+: 28.5 (No. 59)

Defensive SP+: 14.0 (No. 6)

23

Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fb6MJ_0knNpglK00
Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, Florida; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 14.8

Offensive SP+: 37.0 (No. 23)

Defensive SP+: 22.3 (No. 35)

22

Kansas State Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUgVV_0knNpglK00
Nov. 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia; Kansas State Wildcats safety Josh Hayes (1) celebrates after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 14.8

Offensive SP+: 36.1 (No. 29)

Defensive SP+: 21.4 (No. 28)

21

UCLA Bruins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lslFD_0knNpglK00
Nov. 15, 2020; Pasadena, California; UCLA Bruins quarterback Parker McQuarrie (9) leads players to the locker room after warming up for a game against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 15.0

Offensive SP+: 40.2 (No. 11)

Defensive SP+: 25.2 (No. 55)

20

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvE7G_0knNpglK00
Sept. 3, 2022; Gainesville; Florida Gators tight end Keon Zipperer (9) and linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) hug after defeating the Utah Utes at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 15.1

Offensive SP+: 37.3 (No. 22)

Defensive SP+: 22.2 (No. 34)

19

TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWAsX_0knNpglK00
Nov. 19, 2022; Waco, Texas; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game-winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 15.4

Offensive SP+: 36.5 (No. 27)

Defensive SP+: 21.1 (No. 27)

18

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rANCL_0knNpglK00
Mississippi’s head coach Lane Kiffin stares at the scoreboard during the Texas Bowl game against Texas Tech, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston. USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 16.7

Offensive SP+: 38.5 (No. 18)

Defensive SP+: 21.8 (No. 33)

17

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ki32S_0knNpglK00
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 14.3

Offensive SP+: 30.6 (No. 46)

Defensive SP+: 16.4 (No. 11)

16

Washington Huskies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lax87_0knNpglK00

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 18.7

Offensive SP+: 41.9 (No. 7)

Defensive SP+: 32.2 (No. 40)

15

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpWkH_0knNpglK00
Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 18.9

Offensive SP+: 36.6 (No. 25)

Defensive SP+: 17.7 (No. 15)

14

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFTAv_0knNpglK00
Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) before during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. The Oklahoman

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 18.9

Offensive SP+: 41.2 (No. 9)

Defensive SP+: 22.3 (No. 36)

13

Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8KQR_0knNpglK00
Dec. 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada; Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the second half of the Pac-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 19.0

Offensive SP+: 39.5 (No. 12)

Defensive SP+: 20.5 (No. 25)

12

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iz9CL_0knNpglK00
Dec. 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 20.0

Offensive SP+: 36.4 (No. 28)

Defensive SP+: 16.5 (No. 12)

11

Florida State Seminoles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txmSG_0knNpglK00
Sept. 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) avoids a tackle by Louisiana State Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 20.9

Offensive SP+: 36.6 (No. 26)

Defensive SP+: 15.7 (No. 8)

10

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dg22_0knNpglK00
Jan. 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 21.3

Offensive SP+: 45.3 (No. 3)

Defensive SP+: 24.1 (No. 46)

9

Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2SC0_0knNpglK00
Dec. 29, 2022; San Antonio; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian (left) and wide receiver Casey Cain (88) react during the 2022 Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 21.4

Offensive SP+: 39.2 (No. 14)

Defensive SP+: 17.8 (No. 16)

8

Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNoC7_0knNpglK00
Sept. 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 21.6

Offensive SP+: 44.2 (No. 4)

Defensive SP+: 22.7 (No. 38)

7

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pzlw0_0knNpglK00
Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 23.5

Offensive SP+: 41.1 (No. 10)

Defensive SP+: 17.5 (No. 14)

6

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5O0t_0knNpglK00
Nov. 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel leaves the field after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 24.1

Offensive SP+: 46.0 (No. 2)

Defensive SP+: 21.8 (No. 32)

5

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TMft_0knNpglK00
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 24.4

Offensive SP+: 37.9 (No. 21)

Defensive SP+: 13.5 (No. 5)

4

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmcdt_0knNpglK00
Oct. 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 27.5

Offensive SP+: 43.4 (No. 5)

Defensive SP+: 15.9 (No. 9)

3

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlP8t_0knNpglK00
Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his team against Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 28.8

Offensive SP+: 41.8 (No. 8)

Defensive SP+: 13.0 (No. 4)

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEVKH_0knNpglK00
Nov .12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Head coach Ryan Day watches warm up before their NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Brooke LaValley-The Columbus Dispatch

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 30.0

Offensive SP+: 46.3 (No. 1)

Defensive SP+: 16.3 (No. 10)

1

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSRdR_0knNpglK00

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 31.7

Offensive SP+: 42.4 (No. 6)

Defensive SP+: 10.7 (No. 2)

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

