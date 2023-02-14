City pays six-figure amount to settle ex-cop’s discrimination lawsuit

The City of Rocky Mount has agreed to pay $251,185 to settle a lawsuit by an ex-police officer who claimed he was not hired to be the top cop because he is white.

Marty Clay, who had been a captain on the police force, received a gross amount of $167,500, while a gross amount of $82,500 was paid to the Quinn Law Firm of Greensboro, which served as his legal counsel.

A gross amount of $1,185 was paid to Ann Anderson, who is based in Pilot Mountain and was the mediator in the case. This part of the settlement is compensation for Clay’s portion of the mediator’s fees.

Generally, a mediator is a mutually selected neutral person who helps both sides in the negotiation of their differences. A gross amount is what a person has received before deductions for taxation purposes.

City Attorney Jep Rose reported the settlement near the end of the City Council’s regular meeting on Monday evening. Shortly after the start of the meeting, the item was added to be the last one on the agenda.

A copy of the settlement, which Rose provided to the Telegram after the meeting, said Clay and interim City Manager Peter Varney signed the settlement, which was notarized on Jan. 5. The settlement said the payments would be sent to Clay, the Quinn Law Firm and Anderson within 15 business days after the agreement became effective.

Clay applied for the police chief’s position on Jan. 29, 2021, and he was not interviewed. He also had unsuccessfully sought the position as far back as 2018.

Clay filed paperwork on April 28, 2022, seeking an extension of time to file a lawsuit in Guilford County Superior Court in the Triad region. On May 18, 2022, he filed a complaint with the court, with the text of the complaining document marked as an exhibit.

The city responded on May 31, 2022, by giving notice the dispute was being shifted to U.S. District Court because it involved issues regarding federal laws.

Clay claimed that he was the victim of job discrimination, retaliation and civil rights violations. He also claimed that he was the victim of negligent supervision and retention of then-City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney and the staff in the municipal Human Resources Department.

More specifically, he claimed that Small-Toney, the recruiting team and the decision-makers for the police chief position were determined to fill the position with someone who is African American. Small-Toney is Black.

Clay also claimed that the African American race of the candidates was more important than their professional qualifications in the selection process.

He also claimed that the police chief position was offered to Robert Hassell, who is Black and who had fewer professional credentials and less experience than Clay.

The Telegram reported on March 31, 2021, that Small-Toney had concluded her search for a police chief by selecting Hassell. At the time, Hassell was police chief in Reidsville. Hassell reported for work in Rocky Mount in early May 2021.

Clay was hired in 1997 by the Rocky Mount Police Department as a detective. He received promotions and earned a master’s degree in leadership in 2003, with his final position having been as a captain-division commander.

Clay claimed that he ended up on the receiving end of retaliation and that to save his professional reputation, he sought and secured early retirement, effective in November 2020.

James Moore had been police chief since the start of 2012 but in November 2017 he announced his retirement, effective at the start of 2018.

Small-Toney would go on to name Willie Williams interim chief. Williams’ career included a long tenure with the Rocky Mount Police Department and having previously been police chief in Petersburg, Va., in Wilson and at N.C. Central University.

Clay claimed that the Rocky Mount police chief position was not filled despite him being the best-qualified candidate for the position in 2018, having the endorsement of the interim chief, applying for the position and receiving the highest scores from the Developmental Associates recruiting firm hired by the city.

The Telegram reported in December 2018 that then-police Capt. George Robinson had been tapped to serve as interim chief, effective the next month.

Robinson, who is Black, had joined the police department in 1992.

Clay claimed in the lawsuit that during a new search process in February 2019, once again the candidate selected did not meet the posted minimum requirements, but that Robinson was appointed police chief and the search process stopped short of completion.

Clay said that in late July 2021, he filed paperwork with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charging the city with racial discrimination and that by the end of January 2022, the EEOC issued him a right-to-sue letter. The EEOC is the federal government’s watchdog against discrimination, harassment and retaliation in the workplace.

Clay sought more than $25,000 in damages and reasonable attorney fees. He also called for the city to cease all discrimination and retaliation in the workplace and to rehire and promote him with back pay and benefits.

The city, in its answer filed on July 11, 2022, provided a long list of defenses that included pleading sovereign and governmental immunity to the extent applicable.

Generally, sovereign immunity is a doctrine stating that a government cannot be sued without its consent.

The list of defenses provided by the city also included stating that Clay was not deprived of any rights under state or federal laws or regulations.

The list of defenses provided by the municipality also included:

Denying having engaged in any conduct that would entitle Clay to recover any damages.All actions taken by the city regarding Clay and his employment having been made in good faith and not having been impermissibly based on any unlawful consideration or, otherwise, the result of any unlawful motive.The actions taken by the city having been consistent with uniformly applied business-related policies and practices.The reasons for the termination of Clay’s employment having been legitimate.