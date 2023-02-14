Open in App
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Government Warns: Don't Release Balloons Into the Air

By JayCee,

9 days ago

This should go without saying, but it seems that we say it a lot: don’t litter.

When we say, “don’t litter”, we mean the following –

Don’t throw trash out of your car window.

Don’t place trash in the back of your pickup truck, as the wind may blow it out.

Don’t throw cigarette butts on the ground.

Staff Photo

Don’t shoot bottles in a field.

And don’t release balloons!

The Lafayette Consolidated Government is reminding us about the dangers of releasing balloons. Not only is it littering, but it can also wreak havoc on the electrical system.

Mylar balloons are made of metal, and we all know that metal is a great conductor of electricity.

If a mylar balloon is released and makes its way to power lines or a power substation, it could cause a short in the system, possibly putting thousands of people in the dark.

LCG took to social media to give tips on smart ways to handle balloons outdoors to minimize the possibility of damage to the electric grid.

Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

Also, if you want to plan a balloon release to commemorate a life event or to celebrate/observe someone’s passing, DO NOT DO IT.

The balloons DO NOT float up to heaven with a message for your loved one. They only travel to an average of 85,000 feet before they pop and fall back to earth as litter.

85,000 feet is roughly a third of the way to space. Man has been to space. Actually, man has sent spacecraft over 14 billion miles away from earth and we still haven’t found Heaven, so it’s somewhere near a 0 percent chance that your balloon will make it there.

Yes, it’s fun to watch a balloon float away, but your love for our planet and its living creatures should take precedence over a few feelings a balloon release brings.

