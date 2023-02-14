'I'm Still Here': Is Knicks' Derrick Rose Looking For a Buyout?

Derrick Rose hasn't taken the floor for the New York Knicks in nearly two months, but it doesn't sound like he wants to go anywhere else.

The New York Knicks reportedly sought to "do right" by Derrick Rose. While that plan didn't come to fruition, he's apparently content with returning the favor.

Rose is still a Knick, at least in an official capacity, with the team embarking upon its post-trade deadline slate. The 2011 MVP has still not taken the floor in the calendar year and even a rare one-sided victory for the Knicks (Monday's 18-point win over Brooklyn being their largest since Jan. 2) failed to afford him any minutes.

Planted on the bench for the last 22 games, Rose has been pegged as a prime candidate for a contract buyout. The touted arrival of Josh Hart likely only makes the chances of Rose's gameday entrance even more remote.

If it's up to Rose, however, he isn't going anywhere.

"I’m still here, so my mindset has to be, ‘OK, I’m gonna be here,’” Rose said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “I haven’t even thought about it ... Normally around that time, the ball is in (the team's) court. So basically, you’re getting directions from other people to tell you where to go or what your next job is.”

Rose is in the midst of the third year of his second tour of New York and averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 assists in 26 prior appearances this season. While he's likely far from being a championship difference, the 34-year-old's veteran leadership and guidance could be a valuable asset moving forward. He has a $15.5 million club option for the 2023-24 season.

As long as Rose hangs around in Manhattan, he's satisfied with serving as a de facto extra assistant coach and guiding the young Knicks on what's sure to be an eventful run to the postseason.

"If I was mad or something I wouldn’t be able to hide it. So, I would just say I’m the same," Rose said when asked if he had any hard feelings toward the organization. "I’m still locked in with the team, talking to the guys, mentoring and just being pretty much a leader."

The Knicks (32-27) will play their final game before the NBA All-Star break on Wednesday night when they face the Atlanta Hawks on the road (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

