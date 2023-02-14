Change location
See more from this location?
Houston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
GOP donor Mattress Mack files lawsuit against Harris County Elections office for access to 2022 Election Day records
By Ariel Worthy,9 days ago
By Ariel Worthy,9 days ago
Houston businessman and Republican donor Jim McIngvale is suing the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office for violations of the Texas Public Information Act as he...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0