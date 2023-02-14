Las Vegas Raiders officially say goodbye to Derek Carr

Moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders released QB Derek Carr after a nine-year run as the Silver and Black starting QB.

HENDERSON, Nev.--It wasn't a surprise, and it wasn't a secret, but moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Derek Carr after a nine-year run as the leader of the Silver and Black.

We were the first to break the story on Dec. 26, 2022, that the Raiders were going to bench Carr to not risk him being injured during the remainder of the season, thus guaranteeing his deal in 2023.

Carr is expected to have multiple suitors for his talents. We have learned of at least five teams that would like to talk to the former Raiders signal caller.

Derek Carr previously said his goodbyes on social media:

Most of our sources around the NFL think that Carr will end up in Carolina, and at least one potential surprise team that already has a quarterback.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

