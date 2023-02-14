Here's How Tiger Woods Has Played After the Longest Layoffs of His Career

It'll be 216 days since Woods played at the British Open last summer, but he's no stranger to long layoffs.
Tiger Woods is set to tee off at the 2023 Genesis Invitational, which will end a span of 216 days since his final round last July at the British Open at St. Andrews, where he missed the cut .
A 216-day layoff is lengthy, but Woods is no stranger to long stretches of injury-related time off. Here's a look at his longest absences, and how he fared upon his return.
Tiger Woods: Longest Career Layoffs
