Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
InsideTheHeat

Finding A New Role For Ben Simmons Among The Challenges For Brooklyn Nets

By Cory Nelson,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwjMj_0knNSyRF00

Simmons has to adjust with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant no longer around

The Miami Heat are used to seeing Ben Simmons in the starting lineup when they play the Brooklyn Nets.

When the teams meet Wednesday, that could change.

Simmons started 41 games this season but came off the bench for the third straight time in Monday's loss to the New York Knicks. A former No. 1 overall pick, Simmons had two points in 13 minutes.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said he must find a new lineup that works with Simmons after the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets roster now includes new additions Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith.

"It's going to be some work that we have to do," Vaughn said. "Because you just take a look at what the lineups could potentially look like. You put another big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him. Then if you put a playmaker next to him, then you got to figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball. Then if you go small with Ben, then you have to figure out can you rebound enough with him.”

Last month the Heat faced the Nets when they had Irving and Durant. At the time, the Nets were considered a contender in the Eastern Conference. That changed when Durant was sidelined indefinitely after getting injured against the Heat. As losses mounted, the team was blown up at the trade deadline.

The Nets are 0-2 since making the moves.

"So, the challenges are ahead of us," Vaughn said. "We'll look them head on. We'll figure it out. We have the personnel to figure it out. Whether it is me mixing and matching throughout different pieces of the game, and allowing him to have a group and run with a group, that part we'll figure out, but you see the challenges that lie ahead.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog: https://substack.com/profile/114079068-cory-nelson?utm_source=account-card

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kevin Love Explains The Decision To Sign With The Miami Heat
Miami, FL2 days ago
Is Patrick Beverley Right On His Claim Of The Miami Heat And Eastern Conference Being `Kinda Weak?'
Miami, FL2 days ago
Why "Playoff Jimmy" Always Gives Miami Heat A Chance In The East
Miami, FL1 day ago
Former Miami Heat Player Meyers Leonard Grateful For Second-Chance With Milwaukee Bucks
Miami, FL18 hours ago
From All-Star Weekend Workouts In Miami To New Acquisitions, Milwaukee Bucks Begin Title Pursuit Against Heat
Miami, FL21 hours ago
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Uses All-Star Break To Catch Some Tennis In Argentina
Miami, FL2 days ago
Gambling Website Gives Miami Heat The Best Odds To Acquire Atlanta Hawks Guard Trae Young
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Bam Adebayo Both Make Appearances On Top 25 Player List
Miami, FL1 day ago
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins On The Miami Heat: "We Just Keep Disrespecting Them Goons From Dade County"
Miami, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy