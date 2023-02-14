Open in App
Kansas City, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's end-of-season media availability

By Charles Goldman,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WDjZ_0knNSF9u00

The Kansas City Chiefs successfully vanquished the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

With a parade on deck and the 2023 NFL offseason on the horizon, Chiefs HC Andy Reid took some time to answer questions for reports on Tuesday. This will be the last time that Reid is made available to media members until the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, so he did his best to put a bow on the team’s Super Bowl-winning campaign.

Here’s a look at a few quick takeaways from what the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach had to say:

Chiefs escaped Super Bowl LVII without injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9hes_0knNSF9u00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The best news that Andy Reid can ever deliver after a game is that the team got out of it scot-free without any injuries. That was the case following Super Bowl LVII.

“We came out injury free and Pat is actually feeling good in my meeting with him this morning,” Reid said. “So that’s a good deal. As far as off-season surgeries or anything, I don’t have any information for you, if we have any that are going to take place.”

As for Patrick Mahomes’ estimation of being ready for OTAs in May, Reid suggested that the timeline is accurate for the star quarterback.

“I think he should be,” Reid said. “I’ll meet with Rick (Burkholder) later on everything, but I think right now he should be OK by that time.”

Exit meetings are underway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tnxx5_0knNSF9u00
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Exit meetings are officially underway for the Chiefs. Coaches will meet with players and develop a plan for the offseason to best help them prepare for the time that they’ll be away from the team.

“We had a team meeting where we talked about a variety of things, the parade included,” Reid said. “Then we talked about the offseason and now I’m actually in the middle of talking with each player. Each player will meet with us, position coach, coordinator and myself. They’re going through that exercise there.”

As indicated by RT Andrew Wylie these are not the easiest thing, especially for a player who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Lots of reflection occurs for players who don’t know what their future holds.

Retirement was never under consideration for Andy Reid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqPPn_0knNSF9u00
Michael Chow/The Republic

A report from FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer broke ahead of Super Bowl LVII, where he suggested that Andy Reid was mulling retirement. As it turns out, Reid hasn’t thought about it in the slightest.

“I was asked that about 50 times down there,” Reid said. “I think by the time I got to Jay Glazer, I said, ‘Hey, listen I’ve been asked this about 100 times.’ That’s not the direction I am going. It wasn’t a yes or no answer I guess, so it came across maybe that way. That was not what I was thinking.”

It sounds like Reid’s answer was misinterpreted as he didn’t particularly answer yes or no. Whatever the case, we can expect Reid to be in Kansas City for several more years.

Next year's roster and preparation is already on the mind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H26Gx_0knNSF9u00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Almost half of the Chiefs’ 53-man roster wasn’t on the team last year when they lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Asked whether he felt having all the new faces helped, Reid said it didn’t hurt, but he also suggested that no matter who is out there they’ll have to attack the offseason all the same.

“I don’t think it hurts to have the same guys back,” Reid said. “It doesn’t seem to happen that way in the NFL. . . our offseason we’ve really got to attack and whoever is new will have to do the same.”

