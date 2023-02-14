New Lex junior headed to Washington D.C.

NEW LEXINGTON – Lauren Penrod, a 17-year-old junior at New Lexington High School, has been named a state winner by the State Judging Panel of the 2022-2023 American Legion Americanism and Government Test program. In a letter from Christie White, Americanism & Children and Youth Coordinator, Lauren was notified that her reward will be a trip to the nation’s capital. Lauren will leave with other state winners on Monday, March 6, 2023, and return on March 10.

Lauren, other state qualifiers, their parents, and chaperones will attend a trip overview meeting on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the American Legion Department of Ohio headquarters in Delaware, Ohio. This group will next meet on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 8411 Pulsar Place in Columbus prior to departing for Washington D.C. early the next morning.

Not only is the daughter of Brian and Karen Penrod a state winner, she nailed the highest score in the state on the test that was given to students all over Ohio.

“I thought that was quite an honor,” said Lauren as she remembered the call from Christie White telling her of top score status. Lauren added that she was absent the day the test was administered by her American Government teacher, Dustin Householder, but he let her take it the next day.

“I had no expectations. I didn’t have anything else to do,” laughed Lauren.

However, that cavalier attitude toward our nation’s history and politics is not a true measure of this student’s passion for all things political. She has studied the accomplishments as well as the failed policies of presidents from George Washington to Joe Biden. Lauren says this fire for the political history of the United States was lit in the seventh grade by two teachers, Mrs. George and Mr. Maclam.

“They really encouraged me. I really appreciate them,” said the former student of two teachers she will never forget.

“They picked me as the student of the year,” elaborated Lauren. “That’s who gave me the nickname, President Penrod. Seventh grade is my all-time favorite school year.” Her current American Government teacher, Dustin Householder, has a similar opinion of his American Legion test winning student.

“I’m very proud of Lauren,” says Householder. “She’s been a wonderfully involved student who has a love of American history and government. It’s exciting to see her hard work and grasp of the content matter pay off with some well-earned recognition and trip. Many students don’t quite have the interest in politics as Lauren so her first trip to Washington D.C. will surely be savored.”

Householder also took time to voice his appreciation to the people who sponsor the annual test. “We are always happy to work with the American Legion of New Lexington and Junction City, and we thank them for their consistent support.”

Lauren described the 45-minute test as part multiple choice, part true-false, and an essay question on the test’s final page. Her outstanding score in a high school classroom is about to take her to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln and Martin Luther King Memorials, and finally to the White House on the final day of the trip.

“It’s been my dream to go there,” related the state winner.

Lauren Penrod will have to find a new dream because the one she has been holding onto is a bus ride from becoming reality. For anyone who has allowed a thought to become a sentence starting with “This is just Perry County,” take time to remember that the highest score on the 2022-2023 statewide American Legion Americanism and Government Test belongs to New Lexington High School student, Lauren Penrod.

Congratulations, Lauren!

Submitted by New Lexington Schools