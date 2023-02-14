Breaking: Raiders Released Derek Carr On Tuesday

The Las Vegas Raiders have made an official decision on veteran quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr, 31, has been released by the AFC West franchise. He's now a free agent and becomes immediately available to sign.

The Raiders either had to cut Carr or pay him $40.4 million by this Tuesday afternoon. That's a pretty easy decision to make for a team looking to move on from the veteran quarterback.

Carr is expected to draw significant interest from the Saints and Panthers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Raiders officially informed QB Derek Carr that he has been released, per source. Team released him before $40.4 million in his contract became guaranteed today. Carr is now a free agent and is expected to draw interest from the Saints and Panthers, amongst others," said Schefter.

There had been speculation this week that the Raiders would try and trade Derek Carr, even if it were for a low draft pick. But Carr played his leverage well, preventing the Raiders from doing so.

Now, Carr gets his pick at his next team. He should draw serious interest from several teams around the league.

Carr had 3,522 yards passing with 24 touchdowns and 14 picks last season.