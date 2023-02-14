NBA Fans React To Lakers Shockingly Being 1-5 Without Russell Westbrook: "He Was Scapegoated."
Fans had a lot to say about the Lakers struggling without Russell Westbrook.
Russell Westbrook was recently traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz, and there's no doubt that this was a move that many expected. Russell Westbrook has not been a good fit with the Los Angeles Lakers , and the team got a cadre of solid players in return for him, headlined by D'Angelo Russell. Many believe that this was a solid trade for the Lakers.
With that being said, the Los Angeles Lakers have shockingly done poorly without Russell Westbrook this season. A recent post from the Twitter page Legion Hoops revealed that the team is only 1-5 without Russell Westbrook this year. A lot of fans reacted to the post, with some suggesting that the point guard was unfairly scapegoated.
Lakers were 56-74 overall with Westbrook. He didn’t make no damn difference.
"Lakers fans will still blame Russ"
The media all of a sudden loves Russ
he was scapegoated sadly, the real problem is lebron
Can’t blame him now so they’ll turn on the HC or AD
Stop tryna push this agenda if you watched you knew he wasn’t good the only thing I will say he did great was set up Ad for some easy buckets other than that
russell didn't play that bad considering the majority of the players were new. lakers could've easily won maybe 5 more of those close games and been in the playoffs rn with russ.
been saying he’s not the biggest problem
AD gotta work a lot harder for buckets since Russ is gone. Russ was said to be the issue but I don’t see that being the case. Lakers never been the same since the bubble
He wasn't a good fit with the team but it's not like getting rid of him solves all their problems. I think that much has been made clear.
Idk, I’d wait till after the all-star break to make judgments. New players, new ideas. This goes for all the teams that made big moves like Suns, Nets, Mavs, etc.
Lakers were only relevant this year cause Lebron won the scoring title…that’s really the only reason why he went to LA anyway…now that it’s over and done with, so is the season basically
Should’ve kept Russ and traded LeBron next year. Russ and AD is nice 1/2 punch and we could’ve put so much around them from trading LeBron.
They don’t have anyone to scapegoat now
It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers will do better going forward. Though they have been inconsistent after the trade deadline, with LeBron James back, they could become a really good team. Though they may miss Russell Westbrook right now, perhaps that won't be the issue a few games down the line.
The Los Angeles Lakers Could Regret Trading Away Russell Westbrook
